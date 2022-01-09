The Ashes: Joe Root edges behind off Scott Boland
England captain Joe Root edges Scott Boland behind to Alex Carey for 24 as Australia chase victory on day five of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.Full Article
Watch the moment Joe Root is bowled by a "stinker of a ball" from Scott Boland that is "unplayable" to leave England on 101-5..