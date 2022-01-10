Nick Wright on Patriots’ loss to Dolphins: ‘Mac Jones is playing his worst football at the worst time’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright says there's no defending Mac Jones after the New England Patriots were crushed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. The quarterback played his worst football at the worst time, and Nick has no faith the rookie quarterback will be able to pull off a win in the Wild Card round against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Watch as Nick shares his thoughts on Mac's performance against the Dolphins.Full Article