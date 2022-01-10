Chris Broussard: Brandon Staley cost Chargers the postseason in OT loss to Raiders I FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Las Vegas Raiders advance to the playoffs after they elect to kick a game winning field goal in overtime to eliminate the Los Angeles Chargers. This came after a questionable timeout call by Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley. A tie would’ve sent both teams to postseason. Chris Broussard explains why he believes Staley’s decision cost the Chargers a postseason appearance.Full Article