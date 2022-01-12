From a cheeky Cristiano Ronaldo to memorable Marcus Rashford masterpiece among EDGE list of best football murals around the world
Fans have been showing their love and support for footballing icons for years through illustration and spectacular murals. Most recently, Tottenham opened a new chapter in their club’s history by revealing a 25-foot mural to honour legend Ledley King. Ledley joined Spurs as a schoolboy and went onto making 323 first team appearances between 1999-2012, […]Full Article