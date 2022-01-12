Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho weigh in on the NFL’s best head coaching jobs available I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Joe Judge was fired on Tuesday after two seasons as the New York Giants' head coach. Judge finished with a 10-23 record, but the coaching carousel is also spinning in other cities. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Giants, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos are all looking for a new head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders could also potentially join the head coaching search to replace interim coach Rich Bisaccia. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho debate what is the best head coaching job available.