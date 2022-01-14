Arsenal news: Cedric Soares is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Tottenham after suffering a hip injury in Thursday night's 0-0 draw with LiverpoolFull Article
Arsenal's latest injury blow for Mikel Arteta amid North London Derby uncertainty
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tottenham vs Arsenal: Heung-min Son to miss out, Granit Xhaka suspended with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe doubtful – Date, kick-off time and how to follow north London derby
Tottenham and Arsenal will go head-to-head this weekend in the latest instalment of the north London derby. It was the Gunners who..
talkSPORT