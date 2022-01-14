Shannon Sharpe reacts to Dwyane Wade saying Michael Jordan will be forgotten in GOAT talks unlike LeBron I UNDISPUTED

The Michael Jordan/LeBron James GOAT debate has been going on for years now, but Dwyane Wade thinks that the argument will fall by the wayside sooner than later. On a new podcast, the three-time NBA champion said quote: 'We're not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs. Now it's going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they're gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].' Shannon Sharpe discusses how much truth there is to D-Wade's comments.