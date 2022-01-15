Tottenham supporters have mocked their fierce rivals Arsenal after the Gunners' request to postpone the north London derby on Sunday owing to a lack of players was granted by the Premier LeagueFull Article
Tottenham fans accuse Arsenal of 'running scared' after north London derby postponement
'Disgrace!' - How the Arsenal and Tottenham fans reacted to North London Derby postponement
Football.london
The decision to postpone Sunday's North London Derby has unsurprisingly received a mixed reaction from fans of both Arsenal and..
Tottenham release strong statement amid Premier League's decision to postpone Arsenal clash
Football.london
The club have officially responded to the North London Derby postponement and have questioned the Premier League's decision