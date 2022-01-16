Nets' Durant suffers left knee sprain vs. Pelicans
Published
Brooklyn star forward Kevin Durant left the Nets' game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter due to a left knee sprain on Saturday night at Barclays Center.Full Article
Published
Brooklyn star forward Kevin Durant left the Nets' game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter due to a left knee sprain on Saturday night at Barclays Center.Full Article
Durant was hurt with 5:44 left in the second quarter when New Orleans forward Herbert Jones was driving down the court and crashed..
After losing Kevin Durant to a knee sprainÂ in the second quarter, Nets rookiesÂ Kessler Edwards, Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe..