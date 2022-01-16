Nadal: Australian Open will be great with or without Djokovic
Ahead of the start of the first Grand Slam on Monday, Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park: “Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him”Full Article
Rafael Nadal's bid to win a record 21st Grand Slam when the Australian Open begins Monday has been given a huge boost by the..
There's the whole Novak Djokovic visa saga, Naomi Osaka and Rafa Nadal are back, and eyes will be on Emma Raducanu. The 2022..