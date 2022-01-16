Rafael Benitez sacked by Everton after one win in 13 games leaves them 15th in Premier League table with Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard tipped as replacements
Rafael Benitez has been sacked as Everton manager after their defeat to Norwich, with the Toffees 15th in the Premier League. The appointment of the former Liverpool boss last summer wasn’t greeted too kindly by supporters, with many fans disappointed by the decision to hire the man who won the Champions League with their fierce […]Full Article