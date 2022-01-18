Everton’s move to re-hire Roberto Martinez ‘madness’, says Simon Jordan, who warns Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri he would be making same mistake after failed Rafael Benitez appointment
Published
Simon Jordan believes Everton owner Farhad Moshiri would be making the same mistake again as he labelled an approach for Roberto Martinez as ‘madness’. Moshiri is on the lookout for a new manager having relieved Rafael Benitez of his duties following a poor run of results. Former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez is understood to be […]Full Article