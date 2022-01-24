Wide receiver Jermaine Burton transferring from Georgia football to Alabama
Jermaine Burton helped Georgia defeat Alabama for the national title. On Sunday, the wide receiver revealed he's transferring to the Crimson Tide.
Jermaine Burton, Georgia's second-leading receiver, is switching sides and joining the team the Bulldogs just beat for the national..