Jay Glazer on potential Jimmy Garoppolo trades, Jim Harbaugh's NFL prospects, the Giants HC vacancy and if Byron Leftwich should be the Jaguars HC | #AskGlazer
On this week's edition of #AskGlazer, Jay Glazer talks about potential Jimmy Garoppolo trades from the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason, If Jim Harbaugh will be coaching the Las Vegas Raiders next season, The top candidates for the Giants job including Brian Flores, Brian Daboll and Dan Quinn and Jay thinks that Byron Leftwich is the perfect candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars job.