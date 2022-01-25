Rafael Nadal closer to Grand Slam record by beating Denis Shapovalov in fiery Australian Open match which saw umpire called corrupt and a racket smashed in five-set thriller

The quarter-finals of the Australian Open served up a classic as Rafael Nadal edged past Denis Shapovalov. However, the Canadian star was less than pleased with some of the decisions from the match as he accused the umpire of ‘corruption’. The 20-time Grand Slam champion overcame Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 at Melbourne Park. […]