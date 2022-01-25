Crystal Palace submit surprise offer to rescue Man Utd flop Donny van de Beek

Crystal Palace submit surprise offer to rescue Man Utd flop Donny van de Beek

Daily Star

Published

Crystal Palace have reportedly made enquires about taking Manchester United outcast Donny Van de Beek on loan - but Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick is hesitant about allowing an option-to buy-clause

Full Article