AFCON final 2022: Date, UK kick-off time, how to follow and who could take part with Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and Edouard Mendy’s Senegal among clubs vying for spot in showpiece event
Published
The Africa Cup Of Nations has thrown up plenty of entertainment and controversy in equal measure over the last few weeks. However as we move to the latter stages of the competition we’ll really see the cream of the crop in action. As it stands, Gambia, Cameroon, Burkino Faso, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Equatorial […]Full Article