Women's Ashes: Australia retain Ashes as England subside in Canberra
Published
Australia retain the Women's Ashes as England subside to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international in Canberra.Full Article
Published
Australia retain the Women's Ashes as England subside to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international in Canberra.Full Article
Australia have retained the women’s Ashes with a 27-run victory over England in the first one-day international of the..
Australia retain the Women's Ashes as England subside to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international in Canberra.