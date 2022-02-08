Emmanuel Acho: Not letting Mike McCarthy go will comeback to bite the Cowboys I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to run it back with their coaching staff after offense & defensive coordinators Kellen Moore & Dan Quinn decide to return to the team following a series of interviews for head coach vacancies around the NFL. The staff will be led by current head coach Mike McCarthy, who faced criticism following the Cowboys loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Wild Card Weekend round of the NFL Playoffs. Emmanuel Acho explains why the Cowboys are making a mistake by retaining their current coaching staff.