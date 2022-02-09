Jacobellis wins snowboardcross for 1st U.S. gold
Lindsey Jacobellis captured the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after winning the snowboardcross on Wednesday.Full Article
Sixteen years after Jacobellis' disastrous finish at the Turin Olympics, she has her gold medal.
This is the seventh medal for the United States at the Beijing Olympics, and second by a snowboarder.