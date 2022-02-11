Newcastle v Aston Villa live stream and team news: Philippe Coutinho fit, late decision expected on Kieran Trippier ahead of Premier League clash at St James’ Park – kick-off time and how to follow
Published
Newcastle will be hoping to secure their third-straight Premier League victory when they welcome Aston Villa to St James’ Park this weekend. The Magpies followed up a victory over Leeds United with a home win over Everton on Tuesday night. That result has seen Eddie Howe’s side jump out of the relegation zone and into […]Full Article