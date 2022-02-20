MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 20

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match No. 29 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUL vs ISL, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.