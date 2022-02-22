LeBron James: 2016 NBA Finals was the moment I became the GOAT | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James said in an interview that winning the 2016 NBA Finals was the moment he realized he was the GOAT basketball player. LeBron James was apart of the NBA’s Greatest 75 Players of All-Time list which included the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and more. Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss if the 2016 NBA Finals solidified LeBron as the GOAT.