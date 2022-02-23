Champions League final in Russia is ‘inconceivable with potential war in Ukraine’, says Simon Jordan as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says English clubs should ‘boycott’ event
Published
It is ‘inconceivable’ the Champions League final could be held in Russia with a potential war in Ukraine on the horizon, Simon Jordan has told talkSPORT, amid calls for English clubs to ‘boycott’ the match. St Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, known as the Gazprom Arena, is set to hold the showpiece event on May 28 but […]Full Article