‘This is not a debate, Russian teams can’t play’ – Simon Jordan urges UEFA and FIFA to act by kicking Spartak Moscow out of Europa League and Russia out of World Cup as invasion of Ukraine gathers pace
Simon Jordan has urged the footballing authorities to stop Russia and Spartak Moscow from participating in any major competitions amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The decision has already been made to stop Russia from hosting the 2022 Champions League final, with the showpiece event now being held in Paris instead of St Petersburg’s Gazprom […]Full Article