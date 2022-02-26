Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko reduced to tears as Man City and Everton emotionally show support for Ukraine during Russia invasion
Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko were reduced to tears as players, staff, and fans showed support for their country of Ukraine at Goodison Park. With Ukraine under attack from Russia, gestures of support for the nation have appeared across the football and wider sporting world. The likes of Crystal Palace and Manchester […]Full Article