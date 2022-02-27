Declan Rice holds up Andriy Yarmolenko shirt before West Ham vs Wolves clash as Ukraine star given time off following Russia invasion
West Ham showed their support for Ukrainian teammate Andriy Yarmolenko before their Premier League clash with Wolves. Yarmolenko, was born in Russia to Ukrainian parents, who then moved back to their homeland when he was a child, was given compassionate leave by the Hammers this week. It follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the shocking […]Full Article