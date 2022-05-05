Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (Real Madrid win 6-5 agg): Main Talking Points As Los Blancos Book A Champions League Final Showdown Against Liverpool
Published
With all eyes from across Europe falling on the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night, Real Madrid produced another stunning comeback in the Spanish capital as they grabbed a 3-1 win against Manchester City. Appearing to have been crashing out of this season’s Champions League after watching Pep Guardiola’s side hold a two-goal buffer in the […]Full Article