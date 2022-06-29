Nick Kyrgios left Laura Woods ‘uncomfortable’ with ‘spectacular display of complete ignorance’ at Wimbledon which saw tennis star spit towards fan and criticise line judge
talkSPORT host Laura Woods insists Nick Kyrgios went too far during a ‘spectacular display of complete ignorance’ at Wimbledon on Tuesday. The Australian tennis star admitted to spitting towards a spectator after his five-set victory over Brit Paul Jubb, which included several moments of wild behaviour. Kyrgios also called one of the line judges a […]Full Article