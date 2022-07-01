As USC and UCLA to the Big Ten again proves, college football is no longer the sport we once knew
Published
Changes to the sport are coming more rapidly -- and more drastically -- than most expectedFull Article
Published
Changes to the sport are coming more rapidly -- and more drastically -- than most expectedFull Article
With UCLA and USC off to the Big Ten, college football fans are waiting to see what the SEC, Big 12 and ACC will do. And what..
Athletic director Gene Smith spoke to the media on Friday after Thursday’s big news, where he stressed that the two schools can..