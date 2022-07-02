News24.com | Nadal eases into Wimbledon last 16 for 10th time
Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 10th time on Saturday with a straight sets victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.Full Article
