Novak Djokovic v Nick Kyrgios live stream and start time: Legendary Serb eyes another Wimbledon title but has never beaten controversial Aussie – how to follow, head-to-head, route to final

Novak Djokovic v Nick Kyrgios live stream and start time: Legendary Serb eyes another Wimbledon title but has never beaten controversial Aussie – how to follow, head-to-head, route to final

talkSPORT

Published

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will meet in the 2022 Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday as both go in search of SW19 glory. Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, has claimed glory at Wimbledon in the last three tournaments. The great Serbian will be looking to move to within one of Rafa Nadal’s all-time Major […]

Full Article