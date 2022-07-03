Wimbledon order of play for Sunday, July 3, as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson compete

Wimbledon order of play for Sunday, July 3, as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson compete

Croydon Advertiser

Published

Novak Djokovic continues the defence of his title in the fourth round, while Andy Murray and Coco Gauff return in the mixed doubles after their exits from the singles.

Full Article