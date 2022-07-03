Novak Djokovic continues the defence of his title in the fourth round, while Andy Murray and Coco Gauff return in the mixed doubles after their exits from the singles.Full Article
Wimbledon order of play for Sunday, July 3, as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson compete
Croydon Advertiser0 shares 1 views
