Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20, Virat Kohli makes a BIG statement through a video, WATCH

Virat Kohli has joined Team India ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and England to be played at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9). The star Indian batter has been struggling for runs and this series provides him with yet another opportunity to come back to good form. Kohli had a tough time in both the innings of the fifth Test vs England. He scored 11 and 20 in two innings respectively. Having said that, it maybe difficult for Kohli to return straightaway into the playing XI. India, with its second string side in the 1st T20, beat Jos Buttler's England by a big margin of 50 runs. Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan believes that apart from Arshdeep Singh, who is not part of 2nd and 3rd T20, Indian team may not make any other change in the playing XI as why would they tinker with a winning combination. In that scenario, Kohli might have to sit out.