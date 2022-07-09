Ireland make history with first-ever victory over All Blacks in New Zealand as hosts lose home Test for first time in four years after Angus Ta’avao red card
Ireland beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in their history with a 23-12 victory on Saturday. The visitors levelled the three-match series 1-1 with a triumph for the ages. Andrew Porter twice powered over to help the impressive Irish to a deserved win over the ill-disciplined hosts. Captain Johnny Sexton […]Full Article