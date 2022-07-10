Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3)Full Article
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
