Zimbabwe and Netherlands become last 2 teams to qualify for T20 World Cup 2022
Zimbabwe and Netherlands have become the last two teams to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 with their respective wins in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B on Friday (July 15). Netherlands fought well to see off a spirited effort from USA. They beat them by seven wickets victory in their semi-final after restricting USA to 138 in 19.4 overs even as Zimbabwe held of a valiant PNG by 27 runs.Full Article