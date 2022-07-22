Newcastle told to make ‘statement signing’ as ex-midfielder Darren Ambrose tips Magpies to land £50m-rated Alexander Isak
Published
Former Newcastle midfielder Darren Ambrose believes his former club need to make a statement signing amid links with Swedish striker Alexander Isak. The Magpies’ long-standing interest in Reims striker Hugo Ekitike ended last weekend when the 20-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain. As a result, Newcastle appear to have stepped up their interest in Real Sociedad striker […]Full Article