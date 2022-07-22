England v South Africa:: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow fall cheaply at Emirates Old Trafford
Published
England struggle as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow fall in the same over in the second one-day international against South Africa.Full Article
Published
England struggle as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow fall in the same over in the second one-day international against South Africa.Full Article
Series will be on line in the third ODI between England and South Africa on Sunday (July 24). Both the teams have won one game..