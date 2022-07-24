Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea: Gabriel Jesus scores again in emphatic pre-season win
New signing Gabriel Jesus scores his fourth goal of pre-season as Arsenal comfortably beat Chelsea 4-0 in a friendly in Florida on Saturday.Full Article
Chelsea fell to a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal in Florida as the Blues brought their US pre-season tour to an end
Arsenal have had an impressive pre-season so far.