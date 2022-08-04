Dodgers honoring Scully with 'Vin' uniform patch
The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a uniform patch featuring a microphone and the word "Vin" in honor of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at 94.Full Article
