While Liverpool struggled to a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their Premier League opener at the weekend, former star Sadio Mane got on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich won 6-1Full Article
Sadio Mane shows Liverpool what they're missing after stunning debut for Bayern Munich
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bundesliga: Sadio Mane strikes on debut as Bayern Munich score six against Frankfurt
BBC Sport
Watch highlights as Sadio Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich beats Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1.
-
Bundesliga: Sadio Mane scores on debut, Bayern Munich start with 6-1 rout against Eintracht Frankfurt
Indian Express
-
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich: Mane and Co. ensure Lewandowski is not missed in emphatic ope
SoccerNews.com
-
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane scores on Bundesliga debut
BBC Sport
-
Former Liverpool man Sadio Mane scores on Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as German giants thrash Eintracht Frankfurt in opening game after Frankfurt president joked, ‘Who the f*** is Sadio Mane?’
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
-
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson makes Sadio Mane admission after Bayern Munich transfer but Darwin Nunez backed to hit ground running and captain delighted to have Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho
talkSPORT
-
´Who the f*** is Mane?´ – Eintracht chief´s cheeky swipe at Bayern new boy
SoccerNews.com
-
Benin international Desire Segbe Azankpo goes from Oldham flop to joining Liverpool legend and close friend Sadio Mane at Bayern Munich
talkSPORT
-
Diogo Jota signs new long-term Liverpool contract
SoccerNews.com