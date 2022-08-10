Sources: World Cup starts day earlier on Nov. 20
Published
The 2022 World Cup is set to start a day early with FIFA expected to move Qatar vs. Ecuador to Sunday, Nov. 20, sources have confirmed to ESPN.Full Article
Published
The 2022 World Cup is set to start a day early with FIFA expected to move Qatar vs. Ecuador to Sunday, Nov. 20, sources have confirmed to ESPN.Full Article
The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled with FIFA looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador..
Temperatures in north-western Saudi Arabia, on average, seldom, if ever, drop below eight degrees Celsius except in the 2,400-metre..