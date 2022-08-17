Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds record Premier League win over West Ham United.Full Article
How City Ground immediately 'felt like home' for Nottingham Forest summer signings
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nottingham Forest chairman delivers 'exciting' message as City Ground prepares for Premier League return with West Ham clash
Nottingham Post
Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall's words as Reds prepare for first Premier League home game in 23 years
Nottingham Forest confirm squad numbers for three new signings
Nottingham Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Niakhate move, midfield changes, striker dilemma: Nottingham Forest predicted XI vs West Ham
Nottingham Post
Nottingham Forest play their first home game of the season in the Premier League when they face West Ham United at the City Ground..