Brett Baty Homers In First Major League At-Bat for Mets
Brett Baty homered in his first major league at-bat for the Mets. The Yankees, who also called up some top prospects, got a walk-off grand slam from an old hand.
The highly regarded Baty was called up just prior to Wednesday's game
Touted Mets prospect Brett Baty was in the lineup for his major league debut Wednesday night, batting eighth against the Braves. He..