Australian Netball has been rocked by a uniform protest that has left the Constellation Cup series in chaos.The Diamonds have complained about the team's new major sponsor, mining giant Hancock Prospecting, being branded across...Full Article
Netball: Australian netball team protest controversial new team sponsor
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The 2022 World Cup: Qatar’s Make-Or-Break Moment – Analysis
The final run-up to the 2022 World Cup and the tournament's management is make-it-or-break-it time for Qatar.
Both..
Eurasia Review