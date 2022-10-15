Defending champions Australia take on Fiji on the opening day of the Rugby League World Cup. Australia has brought 13 newcomers to the Rugby League World Cup starting this weekend.Even if all 24 players in the Kangaroos...Full Article
Rugby League World Cup live updates: Australia v Fiji
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rugby World Cup live updates: France v Fiji
New Zealand Herald
All the action in the Rugby World Cup clash between France and Fiji in Whangārei.
Rugby World Cup live updates: Australia v Wales
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Rugby League World Cup live updates: Tonga v Papua New Guinea
New Zealand Herald
Live updates of the Rugby League World Cup clash between Tonga and Papua New Guinea at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. ..
Rugby League World Cup live updates: Kiwis v Lebanon
New Zealand Herald
Rugby World Cup live updates: Fiji v South Africa
New Zealand Herald