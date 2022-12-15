Didier Deschamps refuses to deny sensational Karim Benzema comeback for World Cup final

Didier Deschamps refuses to deny sensational Karim Benzema comeback for World Cup final

Daily Star

Published

France have been given a huge boost ahead of the World Cup final by Karim Benzema's return - and boss Didier Deschamps has refused to disclose if he will unleash the striker in the game

Full Article