Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could be making his first appearance in nearly two years for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final next week following Nick Pope's red cardFull Article
Loris Karius hasn't played since 2021 but could start Carabao Cup final for Newcastle
Loris Karius: Football’s forgotten man set for second chance with Newcastle United in Carabao Cup final, five years on from his Champions League nightmare
City A.M.
Five years on from his Champions League horror show, Loris Karius has the chance to resurrect a once promising career and help end..
Carabao Cup final offers 'fearless' Loris Karius the chance of redemption
ESPN
The Football News Show: Could the Carabao Cup final transform Loris Karius' career?
BBC Sport
EFL Cup Final: Why Loris Karius has shot at redemption in goal as Newcastle chase first trophy in a generation
CBS Sports
Carabao Cup final: Loris Karius has point to prove for Newcastle, says Callum Wilson
BBC Local News
Karius ´very relaxed and excited´ ahead of EFL Cup final – Howe
SoccerNews.com
Eddie Howe has no doubt Loris Karius is in confident mood ahead of an unexpected Newcastle United debut in the EFL Cup final. An..
Newcastle fan Steve Harmison makes passionate defence of Loris Karius who could play Carabao Cup final in first appearance for English side since Champions League defeat with Liverpool
talkSPORT
News24.com | Klopp backs Karius ahead of League Cup final as Newcastle lose Pope for epic Man United clash
News24
‘They can rely on him’ – Jurgen Klopp backs Loris Karius to star in Carabao Cup final for Newcastle with former Liverpool goalkeepr set for first star after Nick Pope red card
talkSPORT
Will Loris Karius play for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and when was his last game? Former Liverpool keeper set for Magpies debut at Wembley after Nick Pope’s red card as Martin Dubravka cup-tied
talkSPORT