The Leicester City manager was left fuming with one particular decision from referee Stuart Atwell during his side’s defeat to Manchester United at Old TraffordFull Article
Brendan Rodgers slams 'incredible' VAR call to ignore Marcel Sabitzer horror 'red card'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brendan Rodgers fumes at 'incredible' Manchester United decision in Leicester City defeat
Marcel Sabitzer avoided a red card for a studs-up challenge on Wout Faes that left the Leicester City manager in disbelief, his..
Leicester Mercury